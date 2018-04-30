Heska Names EVP, International Diagnostics, to Accelerate International Expansion

"Jason is a proven leader, with deep industry connections throughout Europe, and he is the ideal person to help Heska build its international presence," commented Mr. Wilson. "We welcome Jason to the Heska team and look forward to his contributions."

Mr. Aroesty, age 43, brings more than 15 years of experience in the In Vitro Diagnostics Industry, where he has played key commercial leadership roles in the Healthcare Division at Siemens (Siemens Healthineers) for the past 12 years. Mr. Aroesty was based in Europe for over 10 years, during which he led multiple country organizations, eventually assuming regional leadership responsibilities. Most recently, Mr. Aroesty was responsible for Global Sales, Marketing and Communications for the Point of Care business in the Siemens Healthcare Division (Siemens Healthineers). Jason graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor's Degree in Operations Management and earned a Masters of Business Administration degree from the University of Rochester's Simon School.

"Heska has proven in the United States that its offerings, business model and pricing are at the forefront of the industry, driving tremendous growth and creating sustainable value for Veterinarians," added Mr. Aroesty. "I look forward to expanding this success internationally, initially in Europe."

About Heska

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA) manufactures, develops and sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty healthcare products. Heska's business is composed of Core Companion Animal Health ("CCA") (81%) and Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products ("OVP") (19%). CCA includes, primarily for canine and feline use, point of care laboratory testing instruments and supplies under a unique multi-year Reset Subscription model, digital imaging products, software and services, local and cloud-based data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. OVP includes, primarily for herd animal health, private label vaccine and pharmaceutical production under third party agreements and channels. For further information on Heska and its products, visit www.heska.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements regarding Heska's future financial and operating results. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Investors should note that there is an inherent risk in using past results, including trends, to predict future outcomes, including financial results and perceived customer behavior. Factors that could affect the business and financial results of Heska generally include, but are not limited to, the following: risks related to reliance on fourth parties to develop and manufacture products for Heska; risks related to the commercialization of new products; uncertainties related to attempts to expand into international markets, including, but not limited to, uncertainties related to timing, profitability and currency effects; uncertainties related to Heska's ability to measure and predict trends in the veterinary market; uncertainties related to Heska's ability to measure and predict the effectiveness of commercial relationships; uncertainties related to the future impact of recent business development activity; risks related to Heska's reliance on outside suppliers, which is substantial; competition; and the risks set forth in Heska's filings and future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth in Heska's Quarterly Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2017.

