Heska Schedules Annual Meeting of Stockholders for May 3, 2018

LOVELAND, Colo., April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA - News; "Heska" or the "Company"), a provider of advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products, has scheduled its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders for 9 a.m. MT/11 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 3, 2018. The meeting will be held at the Westin Denver International Airport.

Stockholders unable to attend may access the Annual Meeting via live webcast: