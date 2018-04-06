LOVELAND, Colo., April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA - News; "Heska" or the "Company"), a provider of advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products, has scheduled its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders for 9 a.m. MT/11 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 3, 2018. The meeting will be held at the Westin Denver International Airport.
Stockholders unable to attend may access the Annual Meeting via live webcast:
Annual Meeting of Stockholders Webcast
9 a.m. MT/11 a.m. ET
Thursday, May 3, 2018
Webcast Access: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=129174
The webcast archive will be available for 90 days.
About Heska
Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA) manufactures, develops and sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty healthcare products. Heska's business is composed of Core Companion Animal Health ("CCA") (81%) and Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products ("OVP") (19%). CCA includes, primarily for canine and feline use, point of care laboratory testing instruments and supplies under a unique multi-year Reset Subscription model, digital imaging products, software and services, local and cloud-based data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. OVP includes, primarily for herd animal health, private label vaccine and pharmaceutical production under third party agreements and channels. For further information on Heska and its products, visit www.heska.com.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heska-schedules-annual-meeting-of-stockholders-for-may-3-2018-300625448.html
SOURCE Heska Corporation
Share this article