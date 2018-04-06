Heska Schedules Annual Meeting of Stockholders for May 3, 2018

News provided by

Heska Corporation

08:00 ET

LOVELAND, Colo., April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA - News; "Heska" or the "Company"), a provider of advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products, has scheduled its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders for 9 a.m. MT/11 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 3, 2018. The meeting will be held at the Westin Denver International Airport.

Stockholders unable to attend may access the Annual Meeting via live webcast:

Annual Meeting of Stockholders Webcast
9 a.m. MT/11 a.m. ET
Thursday, May 3, 2018
Webcast Access: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=129174

The webcast archive will be available for 90 days.

About Heska

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA) manufactures, develops and sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty healthcare products. Heska's business is composed of Core Companion Animal Health ("CCA") (81%) and Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products ("OVP") (19%). CCA includes, primarily for canine and feline use, point of care laboratory testing instruments and supplies under a unique multi-year Reset Subscription model, digital imaging products, software and services, local and cloud-based data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. OVP includes, primarily for herd animal health, private label vaccine and pharmaceutical production under third party agreements and channels. For further information on Heska and its products, visit www.heska.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heska-schedules-annual-meeting-of-stockholders-for-may-3-2018-300625448.html

SOURCE Heska Corporation

Related Links

http://www.heska.com

Also from this source

Feb 28, 2018, 07:00 ET Heska Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results

Feb 09, 2018, 08:00 ET Heska Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year End 2017 Financial...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Heska Schedules Annual Meeting of Stockholders for May 3, 2018

News provided by

Heska Corporation

08:00 ET