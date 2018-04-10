Heska Schedules First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call for May 4, 2018

Heska Corporation

08:00 ET

LOVELAND, Colo., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA - News; "Heska" or the "Company"), a provider of advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products, plans to announce its first quarter 2018 financial results in a press release to be issued on Friday, May 4, 2018 before the market opens. The Company plans to host a conference call to discuss the results at 9 a.m. MT / 11 a.m. ET on the same day, Friday, May 4, 2018.

To access the conference call:

From within the United States, please dial 1-800-289-0438

From outside of the United States, please dial 1-323-794-2423

Reference Conference ID: 1336083

The conference call will be webcast live from the Company's website on www.heska.com.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 2 p.m. ET and continue through 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday, May 11, 2018.

To access the replay:

From within the United States, please dial 1-844-512-2921

From outside the United States, please dial 1-412-317-6671

Reference Replay Pin Number: 1336083

The webcast will also be archived on www.heska.com for 90 days.

About Heska

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA) manufactures, develops and sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty healthcare products. Heska's business is composed of Core Companion Animal Health ("CCA") (81%) and Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products ("OVP") (19%). CCA includes, primarily for canine and feline use, point of care laboratory testing instruments and supplies under a unique multi-year Reset Subscription model, digital imaging products, software and services, local and cloud-based data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. OVP includes, primarily for herd animal health, private label vaccine and pharmaceutical production under third party agreements and channels. For further information on Heska and its products, visit www.heska.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heska-schedules-first-quarter-2018-financial-results-conference-call-for-may-4-2018-300625396.html

