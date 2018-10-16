Heska to Present at Jefferies 2018 London Healthcare Conference

LOVELAND, Colo., Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA - News; "Heska" or the "Company"), a provider of advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products, announced that Kevin Wilson, Heska's President & Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies 2018 London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at 2 p.m. UTC/GMT in London, UK.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings on November 14th. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact Heska Investor Relations at investorrelations@heska.com.

A live webcast of the company's presentation can be accessed at http://wsw.com/webcast/jeff115/hska/. The webcast will be archived shortly after the event, and a replay will be available on the company's website for 90 days following the conference. A copy of the presentation can be found on Heska's website at https://ir.heska.com/event/presentation/.

For more information about the Jefferies 2018 London Healthcare Conference, visit

https://www.jefferies.com/OurFirm/Conferences/325/413

About Heska

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA - News) manufactures, develops and sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty healthcare products through two business segments; Core Companion Animal Health ("CCA") represents approximately 80% of revenues, and Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products ("OVP") segment represents approximately 20% of revenues. CCA segment includes Point of Care Laboratory testing instruments and consumables, primarily under a unique multi-year Reset Subscription model, digital imaging products, software and services, local and cloud-based data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. OVP segment includes private label vaccine and pharmaceutical production under third party agreements and channels, primarily for herd animal health. For further information on Heska and its products, visit www.heska.com.

