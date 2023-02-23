Heska to Present at Three Upcoming Institutional Investor Conferences

LOVELAND, Colo., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA - News; "Heska" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty solutions, announced that members of Heska's management team will present at three institutional investor conferences in March 2023.

Bank of America Securities 2023 Animal Health Summit, March 2 . Kevin Wilson , Chief Executive Officer and President, will participate in a virtual fireside discussion at 1:20 p.m. ET .





. , Chief Executive Officer and President, will participate in a virtual fireside discussion at . Raymond James Virtual 44 th Annual Institutional Investors Conference, March 7 . Mr. Wilson will present at 2:15 p.m. ET and the presentation will be immediately followed by a question and answer session.





. Mr. Wilson will present at and the presentation will be immediately followed by a question and answer session. Barclays Global Healthcare Conference, March 14 . Catherine Grassman, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside discussion at 3:05 p.m. ET .

Company management will also participate in one-on-one meetings at each event. Event webcasts and presentations can be accessed through the links provided on the Heska Investor Relations website, https://ir.heska.com/events/. For additional information, please contact Heska Investor Relations at [email protected].

