Heska to Present at Upcoming J.P. Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference

News provided by

Heska Corporation

Jan 05, 2021, 08:30 ET

LOVELAND, Colo., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA - News; "Heska" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products, announced that Kevin Wilson, Heska's President & Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday January 13, 2021 at 2 p.m. Eastern Time.

Mr. Wilson's presentation will be available to registered conference attendees in a live video format via the conference website.  A live audio-only version of the presentation and question and answer session will be available to non-registered attendees at Heska Audio-Only J.P. Morgan Conference Presentation. The webcast and presentation will be archived on Heska's website shortly after the event and a replay will be available for 90 days following the conference.

Mr. Wilson and members of Heska management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings on January 13th. To request a meeting, please contact J.P. Morgan at [email protected] or Heska Investor Relations at [email protected].

For more information regarding the J.P. Morgan 2020 Healthcare Conference, visit: J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Website.

About Heska

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA) manufactures, develops and sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty healthcare products through its two business segments: North America and International. Both segments include Point of Care Lab testing instruments and consumables, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The North America segment also includes private label vaccine and pharmaceutical production under third-party agreements and channels, primarily for herd animal health.

                                                                                                           

SOURCE Heska Corporation

Related Links

http://www.heska.com

Also from this source

Heska Corporation to Present at the Upcoming Piper Sandler 32nd...

Heska Corporation Elects Robert L. Antin to Board of Directors...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics