Hess Announces Exciting 2018 Toy Truck Lineup

On June 1 the Mini Collection will return, featuring a new set of three previously unreleased miniature toy truck replicas. On October 1, a special release Collector's Edition Toy Truck will be offered in the most limited quantity ever available for any Hess Toy Truck. On November 1, the highly anticipated 2018 holiday Hess Toy Truck will go on sale. In keeping with the annual tradition, the toy designs will not be revealed until they go on sale, but fans can follow "hints" on the Toy Truck Facebook and Instagram pages.

The Hess Toy Truck, now offered exclusively online at www.hesstoytruck.com, remains a widely sought-after collectible and treasured holiday tradition that has been shared among families for generations. To stay up to date, sign up for alerts at www.hesstoytruck.com and follow Hess Toy Truck on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

