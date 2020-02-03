Hess Announces First Ever Plush Toy Truck
Feb 03, 2020, 10:10 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hess today announced a new addition to its Hess Toy Truck collection -- the first ever plush toy truck designed especially for its youngest fans. My First Hess Truck: 2020 Fire Truck is now on sale exclusively at HessToyTruck.com for $29.99 with free standard shipping and Energizer® batteries included.
Safe for all ages, the soft and cuddly red Fire Truck has friendly eyes and a smiling front grill. The plush toy truck features squeeze-activated flashing LED lights, two sing along songs, an auto shutoff nightlight, silent mode and an easy-grab ladder. The 2020 commemorative license plate and accompanying keepsake driver's license tag follow the Hess Toy Truck collectability tradition.
The Hess Toy Truck, offered exclusively online at www.HessToyTruck.com, remains among the bestselling toys annually and a highly sought-after collectible and treasured holiday tradition that has been shared among families for over 55 years. To stay up to date, sign up for alerts at HessToyTruck.com and follow Hess Toy Truck on Facebook and Instagram.
SOURCE Hess Corporation
