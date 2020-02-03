Hess Announces First Ever Plush Toy Truck

Safe for all ages, the soft and cuddly red Fire Truck has friendly eyes and a smiling front grill. The plush toy truck features squeeze-activated flashing LED lights, two sing along songs, an auto shutoff nightlight, silent mode and an easy-grab ladder. The 2020 commemorative license plate and accompanying keepsake driver's license tag follow the Hess Toy Truck collectability tradition.

The Hess Toy Truck, offered exclusively online at www.HessToyTruck.com, remains among the bestselling toys annually and a highly sought-after collectible and treasured holiday tradition that has been shared among families for over 55 years. To stay up to date, sign up for alerts at HessToyTruck.com and follow Hess Toy Truck on Facebook and Instagram.

