Hess Announces New Cement Mixer Plush Toy Truck

With its friendly eyes and smiling front grille, the 2021 Plush Hess truck is sure to "cement" a child's first love for Hess Toy Trucks. The cuddly green Cement Mixer is safe for all ages with features that include squeeze-activated flashing LED lights, two new sing-along songs, an auto shutoff night-light, silent mode, and an easy-grab mixing drum. The 2021 commemorative license plate and accompanying personalizable keepsake driver's license tag follow the Hess Toy Truck collectability tradition.

The Hess Toy Truck, offered exclusively online at HessToyTruck.com, remains among the bestselling toys annually and a highly sought-after collectible and treasured holiday tradition that has been shared among families for nearly 60 years.

