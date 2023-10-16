Hess Police Truck and Cruiser On Sale Now

The 2023 Hess Police Truck and Cruiser are a heroic pair of first responder vehicles. The green Police Truck is equipped with four realistic sounds, each with a unique flashing light combination, 55 colorful LED lights, and highly detailed chrome accents. The Police Truck's rear door folds down to double as a ramp to unload the Cruiser, which features a slide-out battering ram and 17 lights, including a 270-degree rotating turret with spotlights. The action-ready Cruiser is powered by a speedy pull-back motor that races in flat or wheelie positions.

This holiday season, Hess will continue its educational giving program, providing approximately 20,000 toy trucks to classrooms nationwide with the newest edition of a STEM curriculum guide which provides lessons featuring the 2023 Police Truck and Cruiser as a STEM learning tool. Teachers can apply for a free set of 12 toy trucks and download the guide at HessToyTruck.com/stem. In addition, Hess will donate more than 10,000 toy trucks to support various police department toy drives benefiting children in need.

Also available for purchase this holiday is the Plush Tugboat, the fourth release in the plush toy line designed especially for the youngest members of the family. The sing-along and light-up soft plush toy retails for $34.99 with free standard shipping and Energizer® batteries included.

The Hess Toy Truck, among the bestselling toys each year, is a highly sought after collectible toy and a treasured holiday tradition shared among families since 1964. Text "HESS" to 437788 to sign up for mobile alerts, and follow Hess Toy Truck on Facebook and Instagram.

For press materials, images or to schedule interviews, contact:

Litzky Public Relations

HessToyTruck@litzkypr.com

908-967-3812

SOURCE HESS TOY TRUCK

