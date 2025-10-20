HESS TOY TRUCK ANNOUNCES 2025 STOCK CAR RACERS ON SALE NOW

This year's holiday toy delivers double the racing action as a modernized 2-in-1 stock car duo: a sleek white race car with 67 dazzling animated LED lights, five realistic racing sound effects, and a pop-open hood that reveals another, nested, green stock car. The green racer features a pull-back motor for high-speed fun, while both vehicles shine with multi-pattern lights, chrome detailing, and authentic Hess styling. The pair offers thrilling hands-on play for kids, and eye-catching collectability for fans.

The 2025 holiday release comes during a moment of transition. Following the sale of Hess Corporation earlier this year, the Hess Toy Truck will continue as a privately run Hess family business in 2026, ensuring this beloved holiday tradition will endure for generations to come. "For more than 60 years, the Hess Toy Truck has brought happiness, fun, and holiday magic to millions of families," said John Hess. "For the many families who have made Hess Toy Trucks a valued part of their family traditions — and those who have yet to discover it — we continue our commitment to making the Hess Toy Truck 'better than ever' in the years ahead — with more joy, more innovation, and more reasons to celebrate."

Also available at HessToyTruck.com this holiday season is the Plush Farm Tractor ($39.99) - the latest cuddly, sing-along plush toy truck designed especially for our youngest fans.

The Hess Toy Truck is among the bestselling toys annually and a highly sought-after collectible toy and treasured holiday tradition shared among families since 1964. Text "HESS" to 437788 to sign up for mobile alerts and follow Hess Toy Truck on Facebook and Instagram.

For press materials, images or to schedule interviews, contact Litzky Public Relations | [email protected] | 908-967-3812

SOURCE HESS TOY TRUCK

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM? 440k+

Newsrooms &

Influencers 9k+

Digital Media

Outlets 270k+

Journalists

Opted In GET STARTED