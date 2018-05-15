Hessel Kielstra named Business Innovator of the Year by IAOTP

Hessel is being recognized for the Business Innovator of the Year Award and for the Lifetime Achievement Award for having over 4 decades of professional experience as a seasoned international business leader, and trusted CEO. Throughout his career, Hessel has certainly proven himself as an accomplished professional and expert in entrepreneurship, marketing, business management and development. He has demonstrated success not only in the business world but also in the agricultural industry and in the value added further processing business, namely bakery products. Hessel carries a strong reputation and offers a wide range of expertise and experience in the business community.

Vyefield Enterprises is a multi-faceted private company owned and managed by the Kielstra family. Vyefield's corporate head office is located in Calgary, Alberta and since the age of 18 Hessel has led the family business. Originally from the Netherlands, Hessel graduated Trinity Western University in 1970 and completed his studies at the University of British Columbia in Psychology & Political Science in 1972.

Throughout his illustrious career, Hessel has been active in his community which includes two terms as an alderman for the city of Abbotsford, when he was in his late twenties. He is recognized worldwide for his outstanding leadership and commitment to the Business Industry. He has received many awards, accolades' and has been featured in publications and magazines. He sits on numerous boards, is the President of several private companies, and in 2016 completed being chair of the board of Dordt College in Iowa which has about 1400 students. The Wall street Journal ranked Dordt College as #1 in the nation for student engagement for 2016 and 2017, out of 1,111 colleges and universities.

For more information on Hessel please visit: http://www.vyefieldenterprises.ca/

Watch his video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=85pMt7P6nSs&t=73s

