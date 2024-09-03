HEST Investments Announces Strategic Investment in American Binary to Drive Quantum Computing Security

The $1 Million Investment will Serve as Critical Preparation for the Changes to Digital Protection

DALLAS, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HEST Investments, a leading private equity firm specializing in biotech, life sciences, and cybersecurity, is pleased to announce its strategic investment of $1 million in American Binary, an innovative post-quantum encryption company. The investment, finalized in the fourth quarter of last year, marks a significant step towards fortifying digital security as civilization moves toward the quantum computing era.

The U.S.-based American Binary is at the forefront of developing cutting-edge encryption solutions designed to safeguard data against the imminent threats posed by quantum computing. While AI continues its massive incline, a new era of computational capabilities is soon to follow. American Binary's technologies serve as an essential preparation tool in ensuring that highly sensitive information remains secure.

"We are thrilled to partner with American Binary at this pivotal moment in the evolution of computing technology," said Don Huffines, CEO of HEST Investments. "Their expertise in post-quantum encryption is truly unparalleled, and we believe their solutions will be critical in protecting the digital landscape as quantum computing becomes the next threat."

Quantum computing promises to revolutionize industries by solving complex problems at unprecedented speeds, adding another dimension to the cyber world where its entire existence has ever only been binary. However, new challenges in data security are expected. Traditional encryption methods are increasingly vulnerable to quantum attacks, necessitating the development of advanced encryption techniques. American Binary's innovative approach addresses these vulnerabilities, providing robust security solutions for businesses and governments alike.

"HEST Investments' support will enable us to accelerate our research and development efforts, bringing our groundbreaking encryption technologies to market more quickly," said Kevin Kane, CEO of American Binary. "We are committed to preparing the world for the quantum future, and this investment is a testament to the importance of our mission."

This partnership underscores HEST Investments' commitment to fostering the growth of visionary companies that are poised to make a lasting impact on the world. For more information about American Binary and their quantum encryption solutions, visit their website at www.ambit.inc.

ABOUT HEST INVESTMENTS

Based in Dallas, Texas, HEST Investments is a private equity firm dedicated to fostering innovation in biotech, life sciences, and technology. With a strategic focus on supporting transformative companies, HEST Investments aims to create sustainable value and drive advancements that benefit society. To learn more, visit https://hest.group.

ABOUT AMERICAN BINARY

American Binary is an American company specializing in post-quantum encryption technologies. Their mission is to develop advanced security solutions to protect data in the era of quantum computing. Through innovative research and cutting-edge development, American Binary aims to lead the world in quantum-resistant encryption. For more information, visit www.ambit.inc.

