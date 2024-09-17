HEST Investments Leads $1.8 Million SPV Investment in Secretome Therapeutics to Advance Human Trials

The Funding Marks a Significant Step in Revolutionizing Regernative Medicine

DALLAS, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HEST Investments, a Dallas-based venture capital family office renowned for its focus on innovative and bleeding edge ventures, proudly announces its successful SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) of a $1.8 million investment in Secretome Therapeutics. The investment, finalized on Aug. 9, marks a significant milestone in HEST Investments' ongoing commitment to advancing first-in-class leaders in the biotech market.

Secretome Therapeutics, a pioneering company in the field of regenerative medicine, is at the forefront of developing revolutionary solutions aimed at harnessing the power of secretomes. These naturally occurring molecules promote healing and regeneration. The newly secured capital will play a crucial role as Secretome Therapeutics continues its progress through human trials, bringing its innovative therapies one step closer to market.

"We are thrilled to support Secretome Therapeutics in its mission to revolutionize regenerative medicine," said Don Huffines, CEO of HEST Investments. "At HEST, our philosophy is to see beyond the obvious and invest in ventures that have the potential to make a transformative impact for humanity. This investment in Secretome aligns perfectly with our vision of driving innovation and changing the perspective of how we advance human health."

Vinny Jindal, President and CEO at Secretome Therapeutics expressed similar enthusiasm about the partnership. "This investment comes at a pivotal moment as we advance our lead asset, STM-01, into two Phase I clinical studies next quarter. The support from HEST Investments provides us with capital and aligns us with a partner who shares our vision for making groundbreaking advances in healthcare."

HEST Investments' portfolio includes ventures in life sciences, biotech and cybersecurity, with a strong emphasis on identifying and supporting companies that challenge the status quo. The firm's involvement in this SPV investment underscores its dedication to backing companies that are not only innovative but also capable of driving substantial change in their respective fields.

As Secretome Therapeutics continues to push the boundaries of regenerative medicine, HEST Investments remains committed to fostering the growth of visionary companies that are poised to make a lasting impact on the world.

