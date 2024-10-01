HEST Investments Partners with Valerion to Revolutionize Battery Technology

The Investment Emphasizes HEST's Commitment to Driving Transformation in Science

DALLAS, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HEST Investments, a Dallas-based venture capital family office known for its commitment to innovative and disruptive ventures, is proud to announce its recent investment in Valerion, a cutting-edge battery technology company headquartered at The University of Michigan. The investment, finalized in June 2024, marks a pivotal moment in HEST Investments' ongoing mission drive transformative change in science and technology.

Valerion is at the forefront of revolutionizing the battery industry with technology that makes batteries more efficient, longer lasting and cost-effective. The newly secured capital will be utilized to conduct further testing and development of Valerion's groundbreaking battery technology, which has the potential to reshape the landscape of electric vehicles (EVs) and all battery-operated technology.

"We are excited to support Valerion in their journey to redefine the future of battery technology," said Don Huffines, CEO of HEST Investments. "At HEST, our mission is to see beyond the obvious, and Valerion's innovative approach to energy storage perfectly aligns with our vision of investing in technologies that have the power to change the world."

Jim Graham, CEO of Valerion, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "This investment comes at a critical time as we advance our technology towards commercialization. HEST Investments not only provides the capital we need to push our development forward but also offers a partnership grounded in a shared vision for sustainable and impactful innovation."

HEST Investments' diverse portfolio spans life sciences, biotech, and technology, with a particular focus on identifying and supporting companies that challenge conventional wisdom and have the potential to drive significant change in their industries. The firm's investment in Valerion underscores its dedication to fostering the growth of visionary companies poised to make an impact to the way we view the world.

As Valerion continues to innovate and push the boundaries of battery technology, HEST Investments remains committed to backing transformative ventures that are set to shape the future. For more information about HEST Investments, please visit https://hest.group/. To learn more about Valerion, please visit http://valerion.eco/.

Media Contact:

HEST Investments

Phone: (214) 526-3000

Email: [email protected]

About HEST Investments

HEST Investments is a Dallas-based venture capital family office focused on seeing beyond the obvious. With a diverse portfolio in life sciences, biotech, and technology, HEST Investments is dedicated to investing in groundbreaking companies that challenge conventional wisdom and have the potential to drive transformative change.

About Valerion

Valerion is a pioneering battery technology company headquartered at The University of Michigan. Valerion is dedicated to transforming the battery industry with innovations that make batteries more efficient, lighter, longer lasting and cost-effective. Their technology has the potential to revolutionize the electric vehicle market and reshape the landscape of all battery-powered technology.

SOURCE HEST Investments