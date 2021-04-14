Hestan® ProBond™ And Hestan® CopperBond™ Win Red Dot Product Design 2021 Award

Hestan ProBond and CopperBond Cookware Win Red Dot Awards for Product Design Excellence Tweet this

Designed by Stanley Cheng – founder and chief executive officer of Hestan – and handcrafted in Italy, award-winning ProBond and CopperBond elevate every aspect of the cooking experience for both demanding chefs and discerning home cooks. Featuring triple-ply construction that includes the brand's signature aluminum ProCore™, which delivers 35 percent greater heat conductivity, ProBond is further distinguished by its cold forged stainless steel technology. This innovation places metal where it's needed most for optimum performance and durability. Premium ProBond is uniquely designed with a striking mixed metal styling that has an industrial-chic aesthetic, while helping to mask scratches and staining.

Ultra-premium CopperBond modernizes the look, function, durability, and versatility of traditional copper cookware with an elegant design that smartly combines gleaming copper with an innovative, wrap-around, magnetic stainless steel base for enhanced durability, induction use, and easier cleaning. Jewel-like styling includes a chic collar rim of highly polished stainless steel, and matching stainless steel lids, handles, and fittings. For superior heat conductivity and rapid-fire responsiveness to temperature changes, CopperBond has five bonded layers of copper, aluminum and stainless steel.

All Hestan cookware – including the company's original and signature NanoBond™ collection with 14 global patents – feature a non-reactive 18/10 stainless steel interior cooking surface, flush rivets for easier cleaning and nesting/storage, sealed and flared rims that won't separate and provide drip-free pouring, chef-tested handles that are ergonomically designed for comfort and a secure hold, and skillets offering 20 percent greater capacity.

"We're delighted to be the recipient of one of the world's most highly regarded design awards for our ProBond and CopperBond collections," says Stanley Cheng, founder and CEO of Hestan. "It's always gratifying to us when our talented design, engineering, and manufacturing teams are acknowledged for their fine work and dedication to creating truly innovative and beautiful culinary products."

The Red Dot Award: Product Design dates back as far as 1955 and recognises the best products for a given year. Remaining true to the motto, "In search of good design and innovation," this year's roughly 50 jurors represented an international panel of experts from a wide variety of sectors. The panel scrutinized the products entered in the competition in a process that spanned several days and were guided by assessment criteria that included the product's innovation, quality, ergonomics, and longevity

Hestan ProBond and CopperBond can be viewed in the online exhibition of the Red Dot website beginning June 21, 2021. This date also marks the beginning of the Red Dot Design Week, during which this year's award winners and Hestan Culinary will be celebrated online.

From June 22, 2021, Hestan ProBond and CopperBond will also be included in the exhibition "Design on Stage" in the Red Dot Design Museum Essen, Germany, where all of the award-winning products are showcased. Visitors to the museum can experience the quality of the designs in a space that features contemporary design solutions and historical industrial architecture. The Red Dot Design Yearbook 2021/2022 comes out in August. The publication provides a comprehensive overview of the state of the art and trends in product design.

Founded by cookware icon Stanley Cheng and made up of innovative chefs, vintners and engineers who are reinventing the way we cook, Hestan is a forward-thinking culinary company that stands for culinary innovation born in the Napa Valley. From the molecular structure of cookware to the technique of cooking itself, Hestan – which has been awarded 51 patents to date – is forging new culinary ground with thoughtful design and ceaseless passion.

In addition to Hestan Culinary for cookware, the growing portfolio of Hestan sub-brands includes: Hestan Vineyards - well-respected small-batch wines developed in Napa Valley; Hestan Smart Cooking - a guided cooking system that will forever change the cooking experience; and award-winning Hestan Commercial, Hestan Outdoor, and Hestan Residential. For more information, please visit http://www.Hestan.com.

Follow Hestan Culinary @HestanCulinary on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

SOURCE Hestan Culinary