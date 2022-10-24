Honored to be one of the industry's leading painters

SKOKIE, Ill., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxe Interiors and Design Magazine and Benjamin Moore recently named Hester Painting & Decorating, based in Skokie, one of 25 of the industry's leading interior designers, architects, and painter collaborators. This inaugural Faces of Design award celebrates impactful design, craftsmanship, and true collaboration between designers and painters.

Hester Painting & Decorating Named One of 2022 Faces of Design

"As we enter our 55th year in business, we are so excited to receive this kind of recognition. This is an incredible way to kick off our milestone anniversary. We are very appreciative to be able to work with such talented collaborators like the team at Craig & Co, and of course the great partners at Benjamin Moore," says Steve Hester, President of Hester Painting & Decorating.

Faces of Design draws well-deserved attention to the special relationship a designer and painting contractor have. When communication, vision, and talent align, the outcome is magical. It is a subtle detail that marks the difference between satisfactory and exceptional. Benjamin Moore scoured the country to find and highlight these rare, beautiful partnerships. Faces of Design is the result of that search.

Hester Painting & Decorating is honored to be named one of the Faces of Design for their collaboration with Joan Craig of Craig & Co. Their decades-long partnership now plays out like a beautifully choreographed dance with each building on the other's talent.

About Hester Painting & Decorating

Hester Painting & Decorating has been providing homes and select commercial establishments with high-end painting and decorating services since 1968. Family patriarch Tom Hester, founded the company, wanting to be known as the "best painting contractor around". Now, over five decades and three generations later, Hester Painting & Decorating remains dedicated to Tom's goal. Since 2013 we have been voted Best Painter by the readers of Better Magazine, and Best of Houzz for Customer Service for numerous years.

Hester Painting & Decorating boasts more than 60 skilled painters and craftsmen. By instilling pride in our concept and services while providing year-round work to our painters, we retain the brightest and most talented painters in the industry. Our painters and supervisors also regularly attend training seminars to keep up with the newest and most unique faux and specialty finishes. We strive to continue the tradition of our founder, Tom Hester, in providing unparalleled customer service, the highest quality craftsmanship, individual and business integrity, and outstanding creativity to all our clients looking for the very best in painting and faux finishing.

