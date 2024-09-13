Heterodox Academy Welcomes 24 New Campus Communities to Its Network, Collectively Impacting 2 Million Students

Sep 13, 2024, 05:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heterodox Academy (HxA), a non-partisan, non-profit membership organization committed to improving institutions of higher education by advocating for the principles of open inquiry, viewpoint diversity, and constructive disagreement, announced the addition of 24 new Campus Communities joining its Network, including McMaster University, Mount Holyoke College, New York University, University of Michigan, University of Pennsylvania, University of Southern California, and Virginia Tech.
This fourth cohort of Campus Communities joins the 50 that have become part of the HxA Campus Community Network since its launch in January 2023 – a nearly 50% increase of the Network's size in a single cohort. The Network now represents 74 campuses across North America and the UK, and collectively impacts 2 million students.
"Our Campus Communities are led by highly engaged HxA members who are dedicated to the academic missions of their institutions," said Martha McCaughey, Director of Member and Campus Engagement at Heterodox Academy. "It's a testament to the impact of our Network so far to see such a profound interest this year across a diverse range of institutions."
With the support of HxA, campuses in the Network have so far hosted over 100 campus events to demonstrate the value of constructive academic dialogue, and successfully passed or initiated 18 policy and procedural changes on campuses to protect open inquiry and academic freedom.
"As our Network has grown, we've seen a surge of activity and momentum from academic insiders who love their universities and want to make them better," said John Tomasi, President of Heterodox Academy. "We're delighted to have 24 campuses join the Network. These campus communities will defend open inquiry and magnify the already-impressive impact being made by the Network."
New HxA Campus Communities Joining the Network
California State University - Sacramento
California State University - Los Angeles
Carnegie Mellon
College of Charleston
Franklin and Marshall College
Indiana University - Bloomington
Macalester College
McMaster University
Michigan State University
Mount Holyoke College
New York University
North Carolina State University
Northeastern Illinois University
Northwestern University
Oregon State University
Rutgers University
University of Maryland - College Park
University of Michigan - Ann Arbor
University of Missouri
University of Nevada - Las Vegas
University of Oregon
University of Pennsylvania
University of Southern California
Virginia Tech
Contact: Nicole Babaro, Director of Communications, [email protected]
SOURCE Heterodox Academy
