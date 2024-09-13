Heterodox Academy Welcomes 24 New Campus Communities to Its Network, Collectively Impacting 2 Million Students

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heterodox Academy (HxA), a non-partisan, non-profit membership organization committed to improving institutions of higher education by advocating for the principles of open inquiry, viewpoint diversity, and constructive disagreement, announced the addition of 24 new Campus Communities joining its Network, including McMaster University, Mount Holyoke College, New York University, University of Michigan, University of Pennsylvania, University of Southern California, and Virginia Tech.

This fourth cohort of Campus Communities joins the 50 that have become part of the HxA Campus Community Network since its launch in January 2023 – a nearly 50% increase of the Network's size in a single cohort. The Network now represents 74 campuses across North America and the UK, and collectively impacts 2 million students.

"Our Campus Communities are led by highly engaged HxA members who are dedicated to the academic missions of their institutions," said Martha McCaughey, Director of Member and Campus Engagement at Heterodox Academy. "It's a testament to the impact of our Network so far to see such a profound interest this year across a diverse range of institutions."

With the support of HxA, campuses in the Network have so far hosted over 100 campus events to demonstrate the value of constructive academic dialogue, and successfully passed or initiated 18 policy and procedural changes on campuses to protect open inquiry and academic freedom.

"As our Network has grown, we've seen a surge of activity and momentum from academic insiders who love their universities and want to make them better," said John Tomasi, President of Heterodox Academy. "We're delighted to have 24 campuses join the Network. These campus communities will defend open inquiry and magnify the already-impressive impact being made by the Network."

New HxA Campus Communities Joining the Network

California State University - Sacramento

California State University - Los Angeles

Carnegie Mellon

College of Charleston

Franklin and Marshall College

Indiana University - Bloomington

Macalester College

McMaster University

Michigan State University

Mount Holyoke College

New York University

North Carolina State University

Northeastern Illinois University

Northwestern University

Oregon State University

Rutgers University

University of Maryland - College Park

University of Michigan - Ann Arbor

University of Missouri

University of Nevada - Las Vegas

University of Oregon

University of Pennsylvania

University of Southern California

Virginia Tech

Contact: Nicole Babaro, Director of Communications, [email protected]

SOURCE Heterodox Academy