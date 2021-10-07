H&EV On-Board Charger Market to grow at 32.64% CAGR by 2025|Bel Fuse Inc. and Continental AG among Key Growth Contributors| Technavio

For an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment, Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Improvements in the power capacity of on-board AC chargers, increasing demand for HEVs and EVs, and favorable standards for electrical connectors will offer immense growth opportunities. However, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Hybrid and Electric Vehicle On-board Charger Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Type

BEVs



PHEVs

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Hybrid and Electric Vehicle On-Board Charger Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the hybrid and electric vehicle on-board charger market report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Bel Fuse Inc., Continental AG, DEFA AS, EVolve Electrics Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Innoelectric GmbH, Mitsubishi Corp., Panasonic Corp., and Stercom Power Solutions GmbH.

The report also covers the following areas:

Improvements in the power capacity of onboard AC chargers are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the growth of wireless charging infrastructure may threaten the growth of the market.

Hybrid and Electric Vehicle On-Board Charger Market 2021-2025 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist hybrid and electric vehicle on-board charger market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hybrid and electric vehicle on-board charger market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hybrid and electric vehicle on-board charger market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hybrid and electric vehicle on-board charger market vendors

Hybrid And Electric Vehicle On-Board Charger Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 32.64% Market growth 2021-2025 7434.41 th units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 26.75 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries China, US, Norway, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bel Fuse Inc., Continental AG, DEFA AS, EVolve Electrics Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Innoelectric GmbH, Mitsubishi Corp., Panasonic Corp., and Stercom Power Solutions GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

