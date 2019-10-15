HEVC Advance Announces JVCKenwood, NEC, Intellectual Discovery, and Korean Patent Investment Corporation as Newest Licensors

BOSTON, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HEVC Advance, an independent licensing administrator, today announced that JVCKenwood Corp., NEC Corp., Intellectual Discovery Co., Ltd., and Korean Patent Investment Corporation have become Licensors in the HEVC Advance HEVC/H.265 Patent Pool License Program. With these additions, all of JVCKenwood's, NEC's, Intellectual Discovery's, and Korean Patent Investment Corporation's HEVC/H.265 standard essential patents are included in the HEVC Advance license.

"We are very pleased that JVCKenwood, NEC, Intellectual Discovery, and Korean Patent Investment Corporation have chosen HEVC Advance to license their valuable HEVC/H.265 essential patents," said HEVC Advance CEO, Peter Moller. "With these additional Licensors, as well as those we will announce in the near future, we estimate that the HEVC Advance patent portfolio will exceed 10,000 patents by the end of 2019. This represents another big step toward our goal to facilitate the efficient licensing of HEVC technology in order to enable the benefits of HEVC/H.265 technology to reach all consumers."

HEVC Advance further reminds current and potential HEVC Advance Licensors of the increased patent point share awarded (for the life of the HEVC Advance program) to patent claims included in the HEVC Advance patent list on or prior to January 1, 2020. The increased award is available to all current and prospective HEVC Advance Licensors. For further information please contact HEVC Advance at licensing@hevcadvance.com.

