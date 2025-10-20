Heven AeroTech Expands U.S. Operations with New Headquarters in Sterling, Virginia

Ribbon-Cutting Marks Strengthened U.S. Presence for Hydrogen-Powered Drone Innovation in the National Capital Region

STERLING, Va., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heven AeroTech, the market leader in hydrogen-powered, runway-independent drones, today marked a major step forward in strengthening America's unmanned-aircraft industrial base with the opening of its new headquarters in Sterling, Virginia. At a time when national defense leaders are calling for accelerated domestic drone manufacturing and a renewed commitment to U.S.-made systems, this expansion positions Heven AeroTech at the forefront of that momentum, helping ensure American operators have reliable, home-grown technology built for endurance, payload, and mission adaptability.

Left to right: Jan Niemiec, Managing Director, Google Public Sector; Andrew Lowinger, Chairman, DMC Capital; Warren Brown, Chief Marketing Officer, Heven AeroTech; Michael Buscher, President, U.S. Operations, Heven AeroTech; Bentzion Levinson, CEO & Founder, Heven AeroTech; Senator Russet Perry, VA-Loudoun County, Sheriff Mike Chapman, VA-Loudoun County; Bob Anderson, Commonwealth’s Attorney

The expansion will create 150 new jobs nationwide, including 40 positions at the Sterling facility, reinforcing Heven AeroTech's long-term commitment to scaling production and advancing hydrogen-based flight systems in the United States. The event brought together Virginia state leaders, defense partners, and industry stakeholders to celebrate a milestone in Heven AeroTech's growth and its role in building advanced unmanned aerial systems that strengthen both U.S. innovation capacity and national readiness.

Located at 45240 Business Ct, the Sterling site serves as a strategic hub for advanced UAS technology development and customer engagement. Heven AeroTech is now positioned to better support U.S. defense, public safety, and commercial customers from the heart of the National Capital Region.

"This new site represents more than just additional square footage—it's a commitment to delivering solutions that work where and when they're needed most," said Bentzion Levinson, CEO and Founder of Heven AeroTech. "From defense to public safety to commercial operations, our hydrogen-powered platforms are redefining endurance, payload capacity, and operational flexibility, all while ensuring energy independence in the most demanding environments."

Speakers at the event included Levinson; Michael Buscher, President of U.S. Operations, Heven AeroTech; Senator Russet Perry, VA-Loudoun County; Jan Niemiec, Managing Director, Google Public Sector; and Bentzion Levinson, CEO and Founder, Heven AeroTech. Following the speaking program, attendees participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony and toured the new facility.

"Heven AeroTech is expanding at a pivotal moment for U.S. defense innovation," said Buscher. "Our Sterling facility allows us to scale production, strengthen collaboration with mission partners, and deliver the most advanced unmanned systems to operators—whether on the battlefield, at the border, or in any austere environment where endurance, stealth, and rapid deployment are essential."

"At Google we believe we need real innovative companies to responsibly deploy artificial intelligence, and to do it to serve the mission that's out there," said Jan Niemiec, Managing Director, Google Public Sector. "Without a doubt this is the innovative company that can do that. We are super excited at Google Public Sector to work with Heven AeroTech and move forward to support the mission and national security and disaster response."

The event also featured a technology showcase of Heven AeroTech's flagship Raider and Z1 hydrogen-powered drones, alongside the company's full range of multi-role UAV platforms.

Building on existing operations in Washington State and Florida, the Sterling facility strengthens Heven AeroTech's nationwide footprint and deepens its partnerships across the defense, public safety, and government sectors. By increasing U.S.-based production capacity, Heven AeroTech is helping accelerate the next generation of American-made drone technology, supporting high-skill job creation and resilient U.S. manufacturing supply chains in Virginia's innovation economy.

SOURCE Heven AeroTech