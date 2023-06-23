HevenDrones to Present Hydrogen-Powered UAS at Modern Day Marine Expo in DC

HevenDrones

23 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

The H2D55 is disrupting the UAS industry with hydrogen-powered drones, addressing Li Po limitations and serving as a clear use case for DoD's hydrogen infrastructure investment 

WASHINGTON DC, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  HevenDrones, a leading drone manufacturer, will present its hydrogen-powered UAS, the H2D55, at the Modern Day Marine Expo in Washington, DC from June 27th-29th. HevenDrones will discuss the paradigm shift its hydrogen-powered UAV provides as well as additional model configurations in its hydrogen-powered product line.

Improvements in EVTOL technology are creating new defense and security use cases including logistics in contested environments (point-to-point delivery) and improved loitering capabilities for both attack and ISR missions.

Hydrogen-powered drones are uniquely positioned to significantly improve flight endurance as well as the logistical challenge associated with lithium batteries (supply, charge, and life cycle management) whilst also serving as the perfect use-case for USG hydrogen infrastructure investments in both a military and commercial context.

As part of the company's hydrogen innovation strategy, HevenDrones is working to develop a hydrogen ecosystem, with a focus on electrolysis, fixed and portable refueling hubs, advances in regulation and integration within the wider mobility sector as well as other key hydrogen infrastructural projects at a military, federal and commercial level. HevenDrones currently has a partnership with PlugPower, a major supplier of hydrogen fuel cells designed to replace electric batteries in vehicles.

Roy Levy, VP of Business Development & Gilad Katz, HevenDrones Chief of Staff, will be attending Modern Day Marine, providing in-depth demos of the H2D55 and outlining the company's US expansion plans. Please contact [email protected]com for media inquiries. 

About HevenDrones

HevenDrones is building the next generation of multi-purpose UAS capable of solving a range of commercial, infrastructural, humanitarian, and military challenges. Actionable drones not only capture visual and sonic information but perform highly useful tasks simultaneously. Spanning key economic sectors such as logistics, defense, agriculture, IoT connectivity and emergency response, HevenDrones' solutions deliver cutting-edge performance, patented stability and superior lifting capability across the US and the globe. The company is an early adopter of hydrogen technology, significantly extending flight times and speed, and is committed to clean hydrogen energy, compliant with American regulations. HevenDrones' leadership team includes industry experts from military, engineering and scientific backgrounds, with decades of combined experience. HevenDrones has headquarters in Miami and Israel. For more information, please visit www.hevendrones.com

