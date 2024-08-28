HEVI Unveils North America's Largest All-Electric Wheel Loader: Game-Changing H65L Delivers Zero Emissions, Lower Costs, and Uncompromised Performance

EAST WINDSOR, N.J., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HEVI Corp. ("HEVI" or the "Company"), a manufacturer of all-electric heavy equipment, today unveiled its game changing all electric vehicle, model H65L. With a nearly 50,000 pound operating weight, HEVI's new flagship H65L all electric wheel loader is the largest electric wheel loader available in North America today. As with all HEVI products, customers can expect the same reliable performance they demand with fewer costs and zero emissions, as the H65L all electric loader delivers maximum productivity with minimal environmental impact.

HEVI's H65L boasts up to nine hours of continuous operation, tailored to offer full-shift uptime based on specific application and tasks. Equally important, HEVI's H65L was designed to charge significantly faster, with a dynamic CCS1 charging port that enhances the SAE J1772 connector by integrating an original AC plug with a DC power option. Its state-of-the-art on-board display eliminates the need for guesswork, offering the operator a real-time feed of the equipment's operational status, including battery levels, pressure readings, and more.

Raymond Wang, CEO of HEVI, commented, "This marks another major achievement for us as we introduce North America's largest all-electric wheel loader. The purpose-designed H65L meets customer demands with extended runtime, faster charging, and cutting-edge display technology. Building on our legacy of zero-emission, all-electric industrial vehicles, the game-changing H65L delivers high performance while offering zero emissions, reduced operating and maintenance costs, lower noise levels, and enhanced operator comfort. Added together this is an important expansion of our fast growing industrial electric vehicle portfolio that strengthens our competitive position and, we believe, will help us build shareholder value."

HEVI is a developer and manufacturer of sustainable heavy machinery such as all-electric heavy construction and farm machinery.

