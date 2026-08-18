HEVO Inc. Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Systems and Methods for Dynamic Roadway Charging

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HEVO Inc., a New York-based leading developer and Tier 1 supplier of patented Rezonant™ wireless charging hardware and the Journey™ software platform, today announced the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,700,758 B2 titled "Systems and methods for dynamic roadway charging."

The patent covers systems that enable continuous wireless charging of electric vehicles while in motion along a roadway. The technology includes a plurality of wireless charging pads positioned along the roadway. Each pad defines a transmitter configured to wirelessly transfer electrical power to a receiver on one or more electric vehicles as the vehicles travel relative to the roadway. A power station disposed adjacent to the roadway and communicatively coupled to the pads includes an inverter that transfers electrical power from a power source to the pads. The pads are collectively configured so that vehicle receivers continuously receive power as the vehicles move along the roadway.

Key aspects of the patented technology include the ability of adjacent charging pads to wirelessly transfer power between one another and bidirectional power flow capabilities that support both vehicle charging and the return of stored energy from vehicles to the roadway infrastructure or grid. The systems further address layered pad constructions incorporating cabling, magnetic, power electronics and cooling elements along with integration options for fixed power stations, mobile charging depots and rechargeable batteries positioned adjacent to the roadway.

"This patent issuance represents an important expansion of HEVO's intellectual property portfolio in dynamic wireless charging," said Jeremy McCool, Founder and CEO of HEVO. "The ability to deliver continuous power to electric and autonomous vehicles while they are in motion is fundamental to reducing range anxiety, improving fleet utilization and enabling the next generation of automated mobility. This technology strengthens the foundation of our Rezonant™ hardware and Journey™ platform as we advance commercial deployments of both stationary and in-road wireless charging solutions."

The patent was filed on October 17, 2022 and claims priority to a provisional application filed on October 18, 2021. Inventors listed on the patent include Jeremy McCool, Umer Anwer, Kerim Colak, Kunal Kamle and Luke Mansfield, all of Brooklyn, NY. The patent was assigned to HEVO Inc.

This issuance further advances HEVO's position in high-power wireless charging for electric and autonomous vehicles including applications for fleet operators, logistics providers, OEMs and roadway infrastructure programs. The technology supports continuous charging during travel and is designed to complement HEVO's existing UL-certified and SAE-qualified stationary wireless charging systems.

About HEVO Inc.

HEVO is a New York-based leading developer and Tier 1 supplier of patented Rezonant™ wireless charging hardware and the Journey™ software platform for electric and autonomous vehicles. HEVO's UL certified and SAE qualified systems enable automated depot operations, resilient fleet charging and next-generation mobility platforms. Learn more at HEVO.com, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, and X.

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SOURCE HEVO