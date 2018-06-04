Hewins Financial | Wipfli Hewins Announces Name Change and New Strategic Alignment to Expand Service Offerings and Fuel Growth

"We're excited for the growth opportunities on the horizon for Wipfli Financial, as we focus on more strategically aligning with Wipfli, and better reflecting the CPA-based service philosophy of the firm," says Wipfli Financial Principal and Chief Strategy Officer Gretchen Halpin. "There are dynamic changes happening in the industry, and we are dedicated to staying at the forefront to better serve our clients."

Since teaming with Wipfli in 1999, Wipfli Financial has grown to become one of the largest CPA-affiliated wealth management firms in the United States, with approximately $3.1 billion in assets under management. The alignment with Wipfli brings added resources that allow Wipfli Financial to serve clients' financial, insurance and investment needs as part of one cohesive strategy. To expand this service model and capitalize on future growth opportunities, Wipfli and Wipfli Financial are more deeply aligning their business strategies and leadership teams.

As the reorganization progresses, Wipfli Financial's fiduciary, planning-based approach and our investment philosophy — which favors discipline, diversified asset allocation and thorough academic research — will remain unchanged.

Julie Nichols, who is currently the firm's chief financial officer, has been tapped to serve as Wipfli Financial's interim chief executive officer. Nichols states the changes are part of the firm's quest to tap into new markets and deliver more value-added expertise to clients. "We're excited for this new chapter in the growth of our firm and believe that tremendous opportunity lies ahead," she says. "By further integrating business strategies with our partners at Wipfli, we feel that both organizations are well-positioned to serve our clients' evolving needs, while continuing to enhance our team members' professional development."

Wipfli Financial Advisors, LLC (Wipfli Financial) is a national, CPA-affiliated investment advisory firm registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Wipfli Financial specializes in providing integrated financial planning and investment management services to individuals, families, small business and retirement plans. Learn more about the firm's service approach, advisory team and investment philosophy at wipflifinancial.com. Wipfli Financial is a proud affiliate of Wipfli LLP.

