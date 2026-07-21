Hewlett Foundation Announces New $100 Million Emerging Technology and Security Initiative

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The William and Flora Hewlett Foundation announced a five-year, $100 million grantmaking initiative intended to help foster innovation while supporting the safe development of emerging technologies. Unveiled at the Aspen Security Forum, the Emerging Technology and Security Initiative addresses critical challenges in artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and quantum computing to help keep people safe in the US and around the world.

The initiative builds on $10 million in exploratory grants announced in February to institutions including Stanford's Hoover Institution and Vanderbilt University's Institute of National Security, with another $10 million planned through 2026.

"Rapidly emerging technologies like AI hold extraordinary promise while posing novel security challenges," said Hewlett Foundation President Amber D. Miller. "We view embracing progress and tackling safety risks as natural complements, not competing approaches."

The public increasingly worries that neither industry nor government can adequately balance innovation with cybersecurity. Independent institutions can bridge this gap, ensuring transformative technologies strengthen democratic societies while safeguarding against vulnerabilities and misuse.

The initiative supports civil society organizations, universities, think tanks, and independent institutions through three focused areas:

Protect Critical Infrastructure — Strengthen defense of essential systems including power grids, water infrastructure, hospitals, and the information ecosystem against AI-enabled threats domestically and globally.





Address Emerging Technology Vulnerabilities — Reduce security risks posed by AI and other fast-moving technologies, particularly biotechnology and quantum computing, while safeguards remain feasible.





Support Global Governance — Help U.S. states, allied governments, and capable actors worldwide develop responsible rules, norms, and frameworks for governing emerging technologies while advancing American leadership.

This initiative continues the Hewlett Foundation's 60-year commitment to technology and security, including its decade-long Cyber Initiative that established cyber policy as a field. The foundation emphasizes empirically grounded, practical solutions addressing near-term security challenges.

"Too much of the AI and emerging technology debate misses questions ordinary people care about most — their safety and how these technologies impact their families," said Eli Sugarman, director of Special Projects leading the initiative. "This is about evidence-based problem-solving, funding creative experts on critical cybersecurity challenges, and convening diverse stakeholders across government, industry, and civil society."

The foundation believes success requires broad coalition partnerships, including constructive engagement with technology companies on shared safety and security priorities while maintaining civil society's independence.

Learn more: hewlett.org/emerging-tech-and-security

SOURCE Hewlett Foundation