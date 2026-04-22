Hewlett Foundation President: Philanthropy Must Bridge AI Governance Gap Between Washington and Silicon Valley

Amber D. Miller makes the case for philanthropy and civil society to protect critical infrastructure and deliver broad benefits.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As conversations between Washington and Silicon Valley about AI policy grow more contentious, Hewlett Foundation President Amber D. Miller calls on philanthropy to step up. In a new op-ed published by RealClearPolicy, Miller argues that governments and industry can't close America's AI governance gap alone, but independent institutions and philanthropy can help bridge the divide.

Drawing on her background as a physicist, Miller advocates for a practical, non-ideological approach to AI governance focused on protecting critical infrastructure, preventing strategic technological surprise, and keeping people safe while fostering innovation.

"Much of America's critical infrastructure is highly distributed and deeply vulnerable, and its protection is dangerously under-resourced. The Hewlett Foundation wants to maximize the public benefits of emerging technologies while proactively mitigating their risks."

To address these challenges, the Hewlett Foundation recently announced $10 million in exploratory grants to support the security of emerging technologies, including AI, biotechnology, and quantum computing.

Major grants were awarded to Stanford University's Hoover Institution for its Tech Futures Lab, which focuses on anticipating technological surprises and enhancing U.S. resilience and Vanderbilt University's Institute for National Security for its Wicked Problems Lab, which is building defenses against synthetic information warfare like deepfakes.

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, the director of the Hoover Institution, highlighted the importance of integrating security into innovation: "Innovation is key to national security.... Innovators will have more valuable, more marketable products if they build security into it at the front end."

Other grantees include, the AI Now Institute, Aspen Institute, Atlantic Council, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Council on Foreign Relations, Georgetown University, Global Network Initiative, Institute for Security and Technology, Observer Research Foundation America, RAND, and Sentinel Bio.

Miller calls on others to join Hewlett, writing, "America has led every major technological era of the modern age, helping usher in significant discoveries that have benefited communities both here and around the world. Whether it continues to lead will depend not only on breakthroughs in labs, but on whether innovation earns public trust and delivers broad benefits. Philanthropy, with its long-term focus and commitment to charitable good, can do much to help."

For more, read the op-ed and grant announcement: https://hewlett.org/americas-ai-governance-gap-needs-independent-oversight/

SOURCE The Hewlett Foundation