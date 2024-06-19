Hewlett Packard Enterprise Honors Unified Technologies as 2024 Partner of the Year for Latin America

MIAMI, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has announced the winners of its 2024 HPE Partner of the Year Awards, in recognition of HPE partners who exemplify commitment and success in delivering value to their customers on their digital transformation journey. This recognition has been given to HPE partners who have achieved exceptional results in financial performance, innovative solutions, and meaningful business results.

Unified Technologies (UT) has been recognized by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) as SMB Partner of the Year for Latin America 2024. The highly coveted award honors the close collaboration between HPE and UT in serving clients throughout the region and bringing them robust and trustworthy solutions to their Datacenter, Compute, Storage, Networking, and Business Continuity needs.

"The 2024 HPE Partner Awards are a recognition of the focus and dedication these companies continue to make in delivering successful business outcomes for their customers," said Simon Ewington, VP of Worldwide Channel & Partner Ecosystem, HPE. "Partnering is in our DNA, and celebrating the tremendous investment these winners made in HPE innovation is one way we can showcase the impressive results we deliver together for customers."

The Award was presented during the 2024 Partner Growth Summit, held in Las Vegas from June 17 to 20, 2024.

Unified Technologies has long leveraged the capabilities of HPE's Hybrid IT solutions to integrate best-in-class technologies and its unparalleled commitment to service to bring streamlined information storage solutions to their customers. By providing the most secure, reliable and flexible IT infrastructures, UT enables its customers to maximize their technology needs today and into the future.

"We thank HPE for its continued support (and partnership) and salute our team for their consistent hard work in delivering with excellence for all of our clients," said Rob Eyers of Unified Technologies.

CEO and Founder Tony Silva added, "We deeply appreciate receiving this recognition from HPE, a Hybrid Cloud industry leader. We are thrilled to partner with them and look forward to strengthening our ties moving forward, as we work together for the benefit of the clients who count on us."

ABOUT UNIFIED TECHNOLOGIES

Unified Technologies (UT) is an IT Solutions and Service Provider committed to delivering the most secure, reliable and flexible IT Infrastructure and to boosting our customers' competitiveness. We work within vertical markets that include Financial Services, Professional Services, Healthcare, Hospitality, and Government, and our team is comprised of certified subject matter experts and trusted advisors who develop best-of-breed Hybrid IT solutions from industry leaders such as HPE, Cisco, VMWare, Citrix, Palo Alto, Aruba Networks, Fortinet, Veeam, Rubrik, Exagrid, and others.

ABOUT HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open, and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: https://www.hpe.com/us/en/newsroom/blog-post/2024/06/stronger-together-hpe-celebrates-exceptional-channel-community-at-hpe-partner-growth-summit-2024.html

CONTACT: James Goll, 24-Group PR & Marketing

[email protected] | (321) 415-2006

SOURCE Unified Technologies