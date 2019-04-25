Hewlett Packard Enterprise Recognizes Unified Technologies for Outstanding Performance and Accomplishments With Awards for 'HPE Hybrid IT Storage Partner of the Year - Caribbean' & 'Hybrid IT Deal of the Year - All Rest of Latin America Region'

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The awards, to be given out by HPE during its annual HPE Discover conference in Las Vegas, have been given to Unified Technologies as acknowledgment for its excellence in Hybrid IT solution design, implementation and support. HPE awards its business partners for their "outstanding performance and accomplishments that raise the standard for business excellence and customer satisfaction" while "driving meaningful business results for shared customers."

HPE recognizes that business enterprises throughout Latin America, the Caribbean and the Cayman Islands trust Unified Technologies to develop and accelerate their IT, digital storage systems and managed security solutions, currently in place throughout the region and the world.

"Given the success of the collaboration between HPE and Unified Technologies in 2018, the awards for the Hybrid IT Deal of the Year and Hybrid IT Storage Partner of the Year are well-deserved acknowledgments for their outstanding accomplishments," said HPE RLA Managing Director, Martin Castillo. "Through innovation and an unwavering commitment to excel in global Hybrid IT projects, Active-Active datacenter deployments and recovery solutions, Unified Technologies consistently surpasses the expectations for Cayman Service Delivery Accreditation. We look forward to a mutually successful partnership throughout 2019 and beyond."

Unified Technologies utilizes the capabilities of HPE's Hybrid IT solutions to integrate best-in-class technologies and its unparalleled commitment to service to bring streamlined information storage solutions to their customers. By providing the most secure, reliable and flexible IT infrastructures, Unified Technologies utilizes the cloud-like experience to enable its customers to maximize technology needs of today and into the future.

"While working within a competitive landscape comprised of industry-leading technology providers, it's a true honor for such a respected organization as HPE to name Unified Technologies as a regional leader and innovator - with awards for both deal of the year and storage partner of the year," said Unified Technologies CEO Tony Silva. "We look forward to building on these accolades to further our commitment of applying reliable, secure and innovative solutions that result in technology infrastructures that give our clients a competitive edge."

"2018 has been a year of significant progress for our Caribbean team, and to receive these awards further reinforces the efforts made by our team as we help our clients leverage technology to drive success within their organizations," said Rob Eyers, SVP of Business Development English Caribbean. "We greatly appreciate the confidence that our private and public sector clients have placed in us so far and look forward to continuing to work hard to earn their business in 2019 and beyond."

ABOUT HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is a global technology leader focused on developing intelligent solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze and act upon data seamlessly from edge to cloud. HPE enables customers to accelerate business outcomes by driving new business models, creating new customer and employee experiences, and increasing operational efficiency today and into the future.

ABOUT UNIFIED TECHNOLOGIES

The highly skilled team at Unified Technologies has an unparalleled level of commitment and experience providing secure and unified systems and networks. The Unified team is comprised of certified subject matter experts and trusted advisors that develop best-of-breed solutions from industry leaders such as HPE, Cisco, VMWare, Citrix, Palo Alto, Checkpoint, Carbon Black, Symantec, Veeam, Rubrik, Exagrid and Ruckus. This approach enables Unified Technologies customers to preserve and grow their businesses by consistently providing the most secure and unified networks and systems delivered by world-class experts fully committed to the highest level of customer satisfaction.

Unified Technologies is an IT Solutions and Service Provider that consistently protects our customers' competitiveness by delivering the most secure, reliable and flexible IT Infrastructure. Specializing in vertical markets that include Financial Services, Professional Services, Healthcare, Hospitality and Government – Unified customers can count on world-class expertise and a passionate commitment to customer satisfaction.

