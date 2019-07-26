HEWLETT PACKARD INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company - HPE

NEW ORLEANS, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE).

On November 8, 2018, a class action gender-based pay discrimination lawsuit was filed against the Company on behalf of a putative class of female employees alleging that the Company systematically underpaid its female employees compared to male employees performing the same or similar work, in violation of the EPA Labor Code, among other things. Recently, the court presiding over the case denied in part the Company's attempt to have the case dismissed, allowing it to proceed.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Hewlett Packard's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Hewlett Packard's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Hewlett Packard shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-hpe/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200

New Orleans, LA 70163

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Related Links

https://www.ksfcounsel.com

