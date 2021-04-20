Hex Home Wins Red Dot Award for Innovative Design

GREENBELT, Md., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hex Home™, the world's first Wi-Fi Sensing home security system, has received a Red Dot Award: Product Design 2021 with the international jury awarding the one-of-a-kind home security system for its outstanding and innovative design. Powered by revolutionary ambient sensing and AI technology, Hex Home provides significantly greater accuracy and wider coverage than traditional security systems.

A standout amongst more than 18,000 entries, Hex Home is a DIY, waved-based home security system that requires only two sleek, modern devices—a Hex Command (surface-sitting pod) and at least one Hex Sense (wall plug-in)—to monitor a user's home using Wi-Fi waves. By monitoring how Wi-Fi waves bounce, break and bend around people, Hex is able to calculate the waves' changes and inform users when meaningful motion is detected. Users can view real-time and historical motion levels throughout their home via the accompanying app, as well as toggle between system modes and customize alerts.

"The home security industry has relied on the same technology and designs for decades," said Ray Liu, CEO of Origin Wireless™, Hex Home's parent company. "With Hex Home, our goal is to disrupt this market with technological innovation as well as a simplistic and elegant design. The Red Dot Award is a recognition that Hex Home is not only a high-quality product with cutting edge technology but is also aesthetically pleasing and can seamlessly fit into people's homes."

Since 1995, the Red Dot Award: Product Design has recognized the best products for a given year. The roughly 50 jurors were once again true to the motto "In search of good design and innovation" in the 2021 competition. With an international panel of experts from a wide variety of sectors, the judges scrutinised each product entered in the competition in a process that spanned several days. These evaluations were guided by assessment criteria such as the product's formal quality, ergonomics and longevity.

"The winners of the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2021 were particularly impressive this year," said Professor Dr. Peter Zec, founder and CEO of Red Dot. "The design of their products is excellent, in terms of both the aesthetic and the functionality. It's not easy to prevail in such a strong field of competitors and to win over our jury. Consequently, I want to congratulate the laureates very sincerely on their success."

Hex Home can be found in the online exhibition on Red Dot's website starting June 21, 2021.The devices will also be included in the exhibition "Design on Stage" in the Red Dot Design Museum Essen in Germany, where all the award-winning products are showcased. Most recently, Hex Home surpassed its fundraising goal on the crowdfunding platform, Kickstarter, and will be commercially available in Summer 2021. To learn more about Hex Home and its award-winning design, visit www.myhexhome.com.

About Hex Home

Hex Home is an award winning, DIY home security system designed with simplicity in mind. Using patented ambient sensing and AI technology, Hex Home solutions provide significantly greater accuracy than traditional security systems. Powered by Origin Wireless AI—the leader in WiFi sensing software for home, health, and tracking—Hex Home learns and improves to significantly reduce false alarms, so users only receive reliable alerts and notifications. For more information, visit www.myhexhome.com.

About the Red Dot Design Award

In order to appraise the diversity in the field of design in a professional manner, the Red Dot Design Award breaks down into the three disciplines of Red Dot Award: Product Design, Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design and Red Dot Award: Design Concept. With more than 18,000 entries, the Red Dot Award is one of the world's largest design competitions. In 1955, a jury convened for the first time to assess the best designs of the day. In the 1990s, Red Dot CEO Professor Dr. Peter Zec developed the name and brand of the award. Ever since, the sought-after distinction "Red Dot" has been the revered international seal of outstanding design quality. The award winners are presented in the yearbooks, museums and online. More information is available at www.red-dot.de.

