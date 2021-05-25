BALTIMORE, Md., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HEX Performance®, the first and only laundry regimen designed to clean, protect and prolong the life of activewear, has launched the first-of-its-kind Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved Antibacterial Fabric Protector with a continuously self-cleaning shield that kills bacteria that cause odors and prevents regrowth for up to 6 weeks. The Antibacterial Fabric Protector is now available at Target stores across the country, Target.com, Amazon and HEX Performance's website.

HEX Performance Disrupts Laundry Category with World's First EPA-Approved Antibacterial Fabric Protector for Activewear

The Covid pandemic has accelerated the growth of the global activewear market, with the global activewear apparel market is set to grow by USD 157.1 billion and a CAGR of almost 11% during 2020-2024, according to Technavio's 2001-2025 Forecast and Analysis. With the increased desire for consumers to lead active lifestyles and the shift to greater concerns about health and sanitization, the laundry category requires innovation that is seldom seen in a field dominated by traditional brands with old technologies. So while our lifestyles and fabrics have changed, laundry care has not.

It comes down to science. Traditional laundry products were designed in the 1940s for cottons and wools that have large and open weaves. The use fillers that actually lock bacteria and odor into today's tight-knit, synthetic fabrics and fragrances to cover up what's left behind (ever wonder why it can be so hard to walk down the detergent aisle in a grocery store). So not only are body oils, sweat and bacteria trapped in the fabric, causing stains and odors, but that residue deteriorates activewear's performance and reduces its ability to stretch, breath and wick away moisture.

Antimicrobial Fabric Protector uses the patented HEX molecule to dig deep into tight-knit fabrics to kill the bacteria that causes stains and odors, in the rinse cycle. And, it also leaves a soft, invisible shield that protects fabrics and keeps bacteria from regrowing for up to 6 weeks. So, comfort and performance actually improve with each wash.

"With the activewear market at an all-time high, HEX Performance answers the needs for people who are working out and living in today's high performance fabrics. They shouldn't have to worry about bacteria and odor that are ruining their workout gear," said Drew Westervelt, Founder of HEX Performance. "The Antibacterial Fabric Protector kills bacteria that cause odors and prevents the loss of performance consumers are paying for like wickability, breathability and stretch. HEX Performance actually protects their activewear investment and keeps their clothes looking and feeling like new – wash after wash."

HEX Antibacterial Fabric Protector is available starting at $6.99 in two scents: Fresh & Clean and Fragrance Free. HEX Performance Antimicrobial Fabric Protector is designed for activewear but safe and gentle enough for all washables, great for sheets and towels, contains no bleach and leaves your washing machine odor-free.

In addition to the Antibacterial Fabric Protector, HEX Performance is releasing the latest Eco Package Liquid Laundry Detergent. Made from the same active and biodegradable formula as their current line of laundry detergents, it's now available in packaging that contains 60% less plastic than traditional 100oz detergent packaging. HEX Performance Antibacterial Fabric Protector and Eco Package Liquid Laundry Detergent can be purchased on Target.com, Amazon and hexperformance.com while the Antibacterial Fabric Protector is available at all Target stores. For more information on HEX Performance, please visit www.hexperformance.com.



About HEX Performance

Founded by a former professional athlete, HEX Performance® is a premium portfolio of revolutionary modern cleaning solutions including laundry detergents, fabric conditioners, antibacterial fabric protectors, wet dryer sheets and stain and deodorizer sprays that have been designed specifically to clean and protect synthetic-based fabrics. HEX Performance leverages a unique technology to address changing consumer needs by preserving and protecting performance fabrics while effectively eliminating odors and removing stains. HEX Performance products are eco-friendly, skin-friendly and biodegradable. To learn more about the HEX Performance laundry care regimen, please visit www.hexperformance.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kim Le / Gaby Provenzano

213.542.8980

[email protected]

www.startrco.com

SOURCE HEX Performance