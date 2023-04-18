HEX Performance Expands Distribution Into Over 500 Walmart Stores

The Laundry Care Brand Scientifically Designed to Protect and Care for Activewear Introduces Walmart Shoppers to Its Fresh & Clean and Fragrance Free Detergents

BALTIMORE, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HEX Performance ® , the first and only laundry regimen designed to clean, protect and prolong the life of activewear, is now available at over 500 Walmart stores in nearly 50 states and online at walmart.com . For the first time Walmart shoppers can now purchase HEX Performance's Laundry Detergent in Fresh & Clean and Fragrance Free (50 loads for $11.98).

HEX Performance, Fresh & Clean Laundry Detergent HEX Performance, Walmart Store Distribution

A trailblazer in the often-stagnant laundry category, HEX Performance's latest retail expansion into Walmart provides consumers more access to the tried and true HEX formula, helping them keep their activewear and synthetic fabrics good as new for as long as possible.

HEX Performance solutions are made with a one-of-a-kind HEX molecule that creates an invisible, odorless shield to protect fabrics against odors, stain re-absorption and other damage, — like pilling, elasticity loss and reduced sweat-wickability. Traditional laundry detergents use fillers and synthetics that lock in bacteria and mask odors, whereas HEX Performance products dig deep into tight knit fabrics designed for activewear. These detergents are also safe and gentle enough for all washables, great for sheets and towels, contains no bleach and leaves washing machines odor-free.

"Our team is thrilled to be partnering with Walmart stores to bring these groundbreaking laundering solutions to more homes than ever, in our biggest retail launch to date," said Drew Westervelt, Founder of HEX Performance. "At HEX Performance, we understand the importance of keeping items that are used every day, clean, free of bacteria, and as fresh as possible and are confident that Walmart shoppers will make this activewear-saving product a staple in their homes."

Consumers can now find HEX Performance products in Walmart stores for $11.98. To learn more about HEX Performance and the products it offers, please visit www.hexperformance.com or follow the brand's journey on Instagram at @hexperformance .

About HEX Performance

Founded by a former professional athlete, HEX Performance® is a premium portfolio of revolutionary modern cleaning solutions including laundry detergents, fabric conditioners, antibacterial fabric protectors, wet dryer sheets and stain and deodorizer sprays that have been designed specifically to clean and protect synthetic-based fabrics. HEX Performance leverages a unique technology to address changing consumer needs by preserving and protecting performance fabrics while effectively eliminating odors and removing stains. HEX Performance products are eco-friendly, skin-friendly and biodegradable. To learn more about the HEX Performance laundry care regimen, please visit www.hexperformance.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:



Colleen Rooney Heltemes / Sonja Melin

661-244-7983

[email protected]

www.startrco.com

SOURCE HEX Performance