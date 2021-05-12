HEX Teams Up With Top Female Photographers For New Women In Focus Creative Series

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HEX , the award-winning fashion accessory brand, announces its new creative series, " Women in Focus ." This series will highlight several female creatives/photographers and learn a little about their stories, challenges, successes, and advice on navigating the photography space as a woman.

Hex Women In Focus Hex Women In Focus

HEX has always been about supporting and encouraging creativity. In an industry with a history of being predominantly male, we feel it is essential for women in all stages of their careers to hear directly from other women about what it takes to be part of the growing female photographer's movement.

HEX is one of the top pioneers in the photography bag industry, designing some of the most iconic bags like the Ranger Sling , Back Loader , Cinema Backpack , and Ranger Clamshell and featuring some of the most innovative technologies like antimicrobial fabrics and patented designs. HEX bags come in various sizes to carry the right bag, with the right gear, for the right job.

"We are excited to work with these talented photographers for this series. This project showcases a meaningful element to the photography space. In the past, women have largely had roles in front of the camera rather than behind it. These are women that inspire women and us that we are sure will inspire others." said Trent Valladares, HEX co-founder.

The series consists of short and shareable segments from 5 female creators we admire, including Natalie Amrossi , Shauna Wade , Elise Swopes , Claire Lejeune , and Enkrypt Los Angeles. These women are at varying career stages and bring their unique energy and aesthetics. We aim to encourage more female creators to know more about photography and grow as artists in their craft.

So be informed by these amazing artists as they lend their voices to encourage others as we keep "Women in Focus."

For more information on HEX's extensive line of products, visit their website , or follow them on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About HEX

HEX draws on decades of experience in fashion, music, and art and channels it to equip the next generation of creators. We empower everyone to explore the outer limits of their potential through thoughtfully designed products.

Media contact:

Connie Turner

[email protected]

(650) 265-1193

SOURCE Hex Brand

Related Links

http://www.hexbrand.com

