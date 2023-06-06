Hexa Delivers Immersive Retail Experiences at Scale for Amazon Selling Partners

News provided by

Hexa

06 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexa, a 3D visualization platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to create digital twins, announced a new initiative with Amazon that will allow its selling partners to access Hexa's proprietary immersive operating system to create and display applicable 3D images, immersive 360 viewing, virtual try-on capabilities, and augmented reality (AR) content on their Amazon product pages.

Working alongside the Amazon Web Services (AWS) spatial computing team and the Amazon.com imaging teams, AWS Partner Hexa and Amazon have built a unique workflow that empowers Amazon selling partners to bridge the gap between 2D and 3D. In turn, customers get to enjoy an optimal user experience while increasing conversion rates.

"Working with Amazon has opened up a whole new distribution channel for our partners," says Gavin Goodvach, Hexa's Vice President of Partnerships. "Brands now have the ability to distribute 3D experiences and deliver high quantity immersive shopping to Amazon's global network of customers using Hexa's proprietary content delivery network (CDN)."

Regardless of an Amazon selling partner's experience level with 3D or AR, the new workflow is designed to be usable by all. Amazon selling partners will now be able to upload their Amazon Standard Identification Number (ASIN) into Hexa's CMS, and the system will automatically convert as little as one image into a high-fidelity 3D model with AR compatibility.

According to Hexa's CTO, Jonathan Clark, "In addition to 3D reconstruction, further enhancements to Hexa's 3D tech stack also allows Amazon selling partners to render high-definition marketing materials, including packshots and lifestyle images directly from their 3D digital twins. They'll be able to do so by leveraging AWS Thinkbox render infrastructure and advanced capabilities."

Amazon selling partners interested in signing up or learning more about the program can click here.

About Hexa
Founded in 2018, Hexa is an industry leader focused on its mission to build the world's most powerful 3D tech stack, supporting the many use cases of synthetic data. Hexa's technology enables businesses to create, manage, distribute, and analyze high-fidelity 3D models, 360-degree viewing, and AR experiences at scale. For more information or to get in touch with Hexa, visit https://www.hexa3d.io/.

Media Contacts:
Shira Zwebner/Leigh Brandt
Lightspeed PR & Marketing for Hexa
[email protected]
[email protected]

SOURCE Hexa

Also from this source

Hexa Raises $20.5M in Series A Funding Round

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.