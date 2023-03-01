Hexa Raises $20.5M in Series A Funding Round

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexa, a 3D asset visualization and management platform, announced it has raised a $20.5 Million Series A round from Point72 Ventures, Samurai Incubate, Sarona Partners, and HTC. Hexa's proprietary tech stack digitizes products like furniture and fashion using existing 2D images and AI, creating a new 3D model, a digital twin of the physical object. This digital twin can then be deployed on websites, social media and in AR applications. The models are interactive, too. Consumers control the model with their cursor, allowing them to inspect the asset from any angle. Hexa provides storage, management, distribution, and analysis of the models its customers create.

Hexa believes the Internet will increasingly become 3D. These 3D spaces in the Metaverse need to be populated with dimensional objects, furnishings, displays, merchandise. Users can do more than simply look at things, they can navigate around them. Product pages will increasingly use 3D representations, replacing traditional 2D pictures and thumbnails. Hexa's 3D tools guide brands and retailers as they create, manage, distribute, and analyze 3D projects.

"We are convinced 3D content will be at the heart of all online and offline retail," says Hexa CEO and co-founder Yehiel Atias. "You have to make it easy to use, inexpensive, and fast to return on your investment." Old methods of creating assets through photogrammetry or lidar scanning are less accurate and more expensive.

Amazon, Macy's, Logitech, Unity and Crate & Barrel are among the dozens of companies that now use the Hexa 3D platform for making, managing and deploying their 3D assets. The models can be moved onto any web page, social media site, or game engine with a snippet of code. Hexa's 3D Viewer facilitates parallel processing, loading at the maximum frames per second without sacrificing computational power. 3D models load as quickly as 2D images and are immediately interactive.

"Taking a product library, converting it to 3D, inspecting it and deploying it is a tremendous undertaking," said co-founder and CTO Jonathan Clark. "But we've eliminated the pain points with a fast, scalable solution to a very specific problem everyone selling anything in the Metaverse is going to encounter."

Having raised $1.2 million in pre-seed funding and $5.5 million in seed funding rounds, Hexa's total funding to date stands at $27.2 million. With a team of 100 global employees working in engineering and business development, the company aims to utilize the new funding to support further expansion.

Founded in 2018, Hexa is an industry leader focused on its mission to build the world's most powerful 3D tech stack, supporting the many use cases of synthetic data. Hexa's technology enables businesses to create, manage, distribute, and analyze high-fidelity 3D models, 360-degree viewing, and AR experiences at scale. For more information or to get in touch with Hexa, visit https://www.hexa3d.io/ .

