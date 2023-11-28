Hexagon AB's Nomination Committee proposes the election of two new independent Board Members

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon AB's Nomination Committee proposes the election of Annika Falkengren and Ralph Haupter as new independent members of Hexagon's Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 29 April 2024.

Annika Falkengren brings extensive expertise from a successful international career in the financial industry. Having led Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB) as President and CEO for more than a decade, Falkengren became Managing Partner at the Swiss private bank Lombard Odier in 2017. Based in Switzerland, Annika Falkengren will chair the Audit Committee upon joining the board of Hexagon.

Ralph Haupter is President of Microsoft EMEA and brings over 25 years of international software experience. In his time at Microsot, he has been President of China and then Asia, as well as other senior roles across Asia and Europe. Prior to this, Ralph spent 13 years at IBM. Haupter is based in Germany.

