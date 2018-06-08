Hexagon Acquires AutonomouStuff, Bolstering its Leadership Position in Autonomous Solutions

Founded in 2010, US-based AutonomouStuff is pioneering turn-key platforms for autonomous vehicle development, robotics and data intelligence innovation. Its turn-key platforms, which utilise a robust portfolio of technologies, are deployed in pilot programs worldwide – representing more than 2,500 customers in the automotive and technology sectors across Silicon Valley, America, Europe, and Asia.

"The acquisition of AutonomouStuff accelerates Hexagon's ability to move our customers beyond the data impasse of IoT," said Ola Rollén, Hexagon President and CEO. "We're particularly interested in technologies that are the most disruptive – those capable of leveraging the vast potential of data being generated by connected things, integrating AI, Edge-Cloud Orchestration, Mobility, and Data Visualisation into autonomous connected ecosystems."

"When combined with our positioning intelligence, mapping and sensing technology leadership, this acquisition creates a nexus of domain expertise that will lead the autonomous mobility industry for years to come."

2017 sales amounted to 45 MUSD. Completion of the transaction (closing) is subject to regulatory approvals, including a voluntary filing to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), and other customary conditions which are expected to be satisfied within the coming 90 days. The transaction purchase price will not be publicly disclosed as it's insignificant relative to Hexagon's market capitalisation.

This information is information that Hexagon AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 09:00 CET on 2 June 2018.

Hexagon is a global leader in digital solutions that create Autonomous Connected Ecosystems (ACE), a state where data is connected seamlessly through the convergence of the physical world with the digital, and intelligence is built-in to all processes.

Hexagon's industry-specific solutions leverage domain expertise in sensor technologies, software, and data orchestration to create Smart Digital Realities™ that improve productivity and quality across manufacturing, infrastructure, safety and mobility applications.

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 18,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 3.5bn EUR. Learn more at TRACE/www.hexagon.com">hexagon.com and follow us TRACE/twitter.com/hexagonab">@HexagonAB.

