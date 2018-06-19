Hexagon Acquires SPRING Technologies, Makers of Machine Tool Simulation and Verification Software

SPRING Technologies has been pioneering innovative Computer Numerical Control (CNC) solutions for machine tools for over 30 years. Its flagship portfolio, NCSIMUL, is a comprehensive suite of integrated solutions providing native CNC code programming, CNC simulation, cutting and tool libraries, CNC program management, real-time machine monitoring and technical content publication. Together, they enable complete mastery of the machining process across a variety of manufacturing sectors including aerospace, automotive, medical, energy, and transportation.

"Manufacturing must be 'smart' if it's to produce the next generation of products at reduced costs. The acquisition of SPRING Technologies further strengthens our Autonomous Connected Ecosystem (ACE) strategy which will ultimately enable the smart factory," said Ola Rollén. "Machining simulation is essential to connecting the physical world with the digital and achieving autonomy – both of which are prerequisites to delivering smart factory solutions."

Headquartered in France, with offices in America, Germany and China, SPRING Technologies employs around 100 people. The company will operate within Hexagon's Manufacturing Intelligence division as part of the CAD/CAM and production software business currently led by the Vero Software brand.

SPRING Technologies will be fully consolidated as soon as regulatory approval has been obtained. The acquisition has no significant impact on Hexagon's earnings.

