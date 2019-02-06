Hexagon Advances its 5D Visualisation Portfolio With the Acquisition of Thermopylae Sciences and Technology

NACKA STRAND, Sweden, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon AB, a global leader in digital solutions, today announced the signing of an agreement to acquire Thermopylae Sciences and Technology, a software provider primarily focused on the U.S. government and defence market that specialises in geospatial applications, mobile frameworks, and cloud computing for enhanced location intelligence.



Thermopylae has developed advanced visualization solutions to support tactical edge mapping in support of mission critical operations. Built upon the Google technology stack, its defence and intelligence solutions are targeted at addressing the challenges involved in working with critical problem sets in secure or classified government environments. In addition, its portfolio is also applicable to a host of markets in the private sector including real estate, finance, insurance, retail and media – with customers ranging from start-ups to Fortune 50 companies.



"Thermopylae's software and domain expertise nicely augment our ability to deliver the visual location intelligence necessary for enabling autonomous connected ecosystems," says Hexagon President and CEO Ola Rollén. "Ultimately, the addition of Thermopylae will enrich the 5D experience delivered through our Hexagon Smart M.App and Luciad portfolios – both of which enable smart digital realities with 3D, 4D (real-time sensor feed integration) and 5D (dynamic analytics) capabilities. Not only does the acquisition provide an avenue for international market adoption of Thermopylae's technologies but also an additional avenue for Hexagon to accelerate adoption of our 5D visualisation capabilities in U.S. government agencies."



Headquartered in Arlington, VA, USA, Thermopylae will operate as a part of Hexagon's Geospatial division, which is reported under the Geospatial Enterprise Solutions segment. 2017 sales amounted to 20 MUSD.



Completion of the transaction (closing) is subject to customary regulatory approvals, including a voluntary filing to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).



