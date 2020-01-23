Hexagon Announces Changes to Management Team

NACKA STRAND, Sweden, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon AB, a global leader in sensor, software and autonomous solutions, today announced the following organisational changes, effective 1 February 2020:

Juergen Dold will assume a new senior leadership role managing Hexagon's Geosystems, Geospatial, and Safety & Infrastructure divisions.

In this role Dold will be responsible for leading the strategy of all three businesses, to deliver end-to-end solutions for Hexagon's customers within markets such as "Smart Cities, Smart Mines and Smart Infrastructure".

Thomas Harring , who currently serves as Chief Operating Officer (COO)/Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for Hexagon's Geosystems division, will succeed Dold as President of the Geosystems division.

, who currently serves as Chief Operating Officer (COO)/Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for Hexagon's Geosystems division, will succeed Dold as President of the Geosystems division. Harring, Steven Cost (President, Safety and Infrastructure division), and Mladen Stojic (President, Geospatial division) will report to Dold.

Norbert Hanke will serve as COO, a new position within Hexagon.

As COO, Hanke will be responsible for driving operational excellence across all divisions and regions as well as overseeing Hexagon's IT and HR functions and Ventures organization - a business incubator with the goal of creating new business models, revenue streams, and value creation.

Paolo Guglielmini will succeed Hanke as President of the Manufacturing Intelligence division. Guglielmini joined Hexagon in 2010 and has been overseeing Hexagon's Smart Factory design & engineering portfolio.

Claudio Simao, who has served in his current position since 2015 and worked with Hexagon since 2002, will retire as Hexagon's Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Simao will serve as an advisor to the CEO.

Burkhard Boeckem , currently CTO of Hexagon's Geosystems division, will succeed Simao as CTO of Hexagon to drive innovation and the continued development of Hexagon's autonomous technology vision. Boeckem is widely recognized as an innovation leader and has launched multiple award-winning digital solutions serving a broad array of industries and customers.

Ed Porter, who joined Hexagon in 2010 and currently serves as Hexagon's Chief Human Resources Officer will also retire. The HR function will report into Hanke as mentioned above.

Burkhard Boeckem (newly appointed CTO) and Paolo Guglielmini (newly appointed President, Manufacturing Intelligence) will join the Hexagon Group Management team.

"On behalf of the Board, we thank Claudio Simao and Ed Porter for their years of service and are eagerly looking forward to creating continued added value for our customers and shareholders with this newly appointed team," says Hexagon President and CEO Ola Rollén.

Hexagon's financial reporting structure will remain the same.

For further information, please contact:

Maria Luthström, Head of Investor Relations, Hexagon AB, +46-8-601-26-27, ir@hexagon.com

Kristin Christensen, Chief Marketing Officer, Hexagon AB, +1-404-554-0972, media@hexagon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hexagon/r/hexagon-announces-changes-to-management-team,c3015833

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/387/3015833/1178921.pdf Press release

SOURCE Hexagon