Hexagon Announces HxGN OnCall Public Safety Solutions Now Available on Microsoft Azure

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hexagon's Safety & Infrastructure division announced the availability of the HxGN OnCall portfolio of public safety solutions as a managed service offering deployed on Microsoft Azure. The new offering brings next-generation public safety technologies to agencies of all sizes by lowering the total cost of ownership and enabling faster deployments with reduced resources and capital expenditure.

Deployable on-premises or in the cloud, HxGN OnCall is a comprehensive, cohesive portfolio of public safety solutions. Its capabilities span dispatch, records, analytics and more. The portfolio leverages data and analytics, enabling public safety agencies to enhance operational awareness, increase efficiency and optimize resources. By deploying HxGN OnCall on Azure, agencies of all sizes can take advantage of enterprise-level capabilities with system enhancements and features that remain continually up-to-date.

"Today, public safety agencies must adapt their systems to keep up with rapidly changing demands, and accelerating IT cycles are making it increasingly expensive to maintain current environments, particularly for smaller agencies," said Kalyn Sims, CTO of Hexagon's Safety & Infrastructure division. "This combination drains IT department resources, holding agencies back from implementing the new technologies they need and that the public expects. The new managed service option, available on Microsoft Azure, allows agencies of all sizes to cost-effectively keep up with the ever-changing requirements in the dynamic public safety environment."

Stuart McKee, National Technology Officer, Microsoft Corp., said, "As public safety agencies are facing new challenges and limited resources, they are moving critical services to the cloud. Agencies need technologies and partners they can trust to help them adapt and move forward. Hexagon and Microsoft provide the expertise, security and experience agencies need to transition to the cloud effectively and efficiently."

The new managed service offering is available for HxGN OnCall Dispatch, HxGN OnCall Analytics and HxGN OnCall Records. These solutions include a robust feature set and an exceptional user experience informed by nearly three decades of experience and hundreds of scientific research studies with call-takers and dispatchers from around the world.

To learn more about the new managed service offering for HxGN OnCall, visit www.hexagonsafetyinfrastructure.com/managedservice.

About Hexagon

Hexagon is a global leader in sensor, software and autonomous solutions. We are putting data to work to boost efficiency, productivity and quality across industrial, manufacturing, infrastructure, safety and mobility applications.

Our technologies are shaping urban and production ecosystems to become increasingly connected and autonomous — ensuring a scalable, sustainable future.

Hexagon's Safety & Infrastructure division provides software for smart and safe cities, improving the performance, efficiency and resilience of vital services.

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 20,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 4.3bn USD. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.

