Hexagon: Change of Number of Shares and Votes

NACKA STRAND, Sweden, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The warrants programme for management, division management, other senior managers and key employees implemented at the Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2015 (Warrants Programme 2015/2019) has resulted in an increase of the number of shares and votes in the company with 607,185 shares of series B and as many votes, through conversion of subscription warrants into new shares in Hexagon AB.



As per 28 June 2019 there are in total 365,852,432 shares in the company, of which 15,750,000 are of series A with ten votes each and 350,102,432 are of series B with one vote each.



The total number of votes in Hexagon as per 28 June 2019 amounts to 507,602,432.



This is information that Hexagon AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 18:00 CET on 28 June 2019.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Daniel Johansson, Investor Relations, Hexagon AB, +46-8-601-26-27, ir@hexagon.com

Kristin Christensen, Chief Marketing Officer, Hexagon AB, +1-404-554-0972, media@hexagon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hexagon/r/change-of-number-of-shares-and-votes,c2853153

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/387/2853153/1070591.pdf Press Release

SOURCE Hexagon