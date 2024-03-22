Hexagon Composites ASA: Annual and Sustainability Report 2023

OSLO, Norway, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Hexagon Composites ASA has approved the company's Annual and Sustainability report for 2023.

Please find attached the following documents:

Hexagon Composites' Annual and Sustainability report 2023 in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF)

Copy of Hexagon Composites' Annual and Sustainability report 2023 in pdf.

Corporate Governance report 2023

The documents are also available on www.hexagongroup.com

For more information:

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP IR & ESG, Hexagon Composites

Telephone: +47 950 38 364 | [email protected]

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites

Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | [email protected]

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

