Hexagon Composites ASA: Annual and Sustainability Report 2023

News provided by

Hexagon Composites ASA

22 Mar, 2024, 04:34 ET

OSLO, Norway, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Hexagon Composites ASA has approved the company's Annual and Sustainability report for 2023. 

Please find attached the following documents: 

  • Hexagon Composites' Annual and Sustainability report 2023 in European Single Electronic Format  (ESEF) 
  • Copy of Hexagon Composites' Annual and Sustainability report 2023 in pdf. 
  • Corporate Governance report 2023

The documents are also available on www.hexagongroup.com

For more information: 

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP IR & ESG, Hexagon Composites 
Telephone: +47 950 38 364 | [email protected]

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites 
Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | [email protected]

About Hexagon Composites ASA 

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn. 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hexagon-composites-asa/r/hexagon-composites-asa--annual-and-sustainability-report-2023,c3950230

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22853/3950230/2688346.pdf

Copy of Hexagon Composites Annual and Sustainability report 2023.pdf

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22853/3950230/2688593.zip

hexagoncompositesasa-2023-12-31-en.zip

https://mb.cision.com/Public/22853/3950230/97c3d4a064422916.pdf

Corporate Governance report 2023

Also from this source

Hexagon Composites ASA: Annual and Sustainability Report 2023

The Board of Directors of Hexagon Composites ASA has approved the company's Annual and Sustainability report for 2023. Please find attached the...

Hexagon Composites ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Hexagon Composites ASA (OSE: HEX.OL) will be held on 17 April 2024 at 12:30 CEST at the company's offices in Korsegata...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Alternative Energies

News Releases in Similar Topics