Hexagon Composites ASA: Changes in Executive Management

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- David Bandele, CFO of Hexagon Composites ASA, has decided to seek opportunities outside of Hexagon. David joined Hexagon in 2014 and has guided the company through different growth phases and several acquisitions, including Agility Fuel Solutions in 2019. The Board thanks David for his dedication and valuable commitment to Hexagon over the past decade.

Eirik Løhre has been appointed interim CFO. Eirik joined Hexagon in 2021 and has served as EVP Corporate Development on the Executive Team. He has been essential in Hexagon's ongoing cost reduction program and strategic initiatives, including M&A and long-term portfolio alignment. Eirik brings broad experience from corporate finance and strategy, and deep knowledge of Hexagon's core markets and operations.

The change is effective as of today and the transition will be supported by David.

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility and industrial applications.

