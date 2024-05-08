Hexagon Composites ASA: First quarter 2024

OSLO, Norway, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon Composites (OSE: HEX.OL), world leader in composite cylinder technology and related systems for storage and transportation of clean gaseous energy reported revenues of NOK 1 083 million for first quarter 2024 (Q1'23: 1 130 million). The reported EBITDA was NOK 77 million (Q1'23: 83 million).

"Hexagon Agility's Mobile Pipeline distribution business delivered record results for the eighth quarter in a row, offsetting a softer quarter for the other businesses," says Jon Erik Engeset, Group CEO of Hexagon Composites.

Outlook

Demand for natural gas trucks is expected to ramp up from the second half of 2024 with the new 15-liter engine becoming widely available. Continued growth is also expected in the Mobile Pipeline business, mainly driven by increased production of renewable natural gas (RNG). Hexagon Agility's capacity expansion program is timed to support strong growth through 2025 and beyond.

Hexagon Ragasco's smart Linktra® LPG (liquid petroleum gas) cylinder was launched in April by Linde in Norway providing convenience and efficiency for consumers and distributors.

The Company is on track to deliver on its 2025 targets of more than NOK 6 billion in revenues and 15% EBITDA margin.

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on X and LinkedIn.

