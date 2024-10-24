Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to third quarter 2024 results

News provided by

Hexagon Composites ASA

Oct 24, 2024, 03:19 ET

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon Composites ASA's third quarter 2024 results will be released on 7 November 2024 at 07:00 am CET.

Knut Flakk, Chair of the Board and David Bandele, CFO will present the results at 08:30 am the same morning.

The presentation will be held in the Auditorium at Hexagon's location in Oslo, Haakon VIIs gate 2, on the lower level. It will also be broadcasted live via: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20241107_3 

For further information:
David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | [email protected]

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility and industrial applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on X and LinkedIn.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hexagon-composites-asa/r/hexagon-composites-asa--invitation-to-third-quarter-2024-results,c4055508

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Hexagon Digital Wave successfully completes testing of over 750 composite tube trailers

Hexagon Digital Wave, a business of Hexagon Composites, announced today the successful completion of its 750th Mobile Pipeline® and Virtual Pipeline...

Hexagon Composites ASA: Private placement successfully completed

Reference is made to the stock exchange release from Hexagon Composites ASA ("Hexagon" or the "Company") published on 20 August 2024 regarding a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Utilities

Utilities

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Computer Software

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics