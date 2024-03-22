OSLO, Norway, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Hexagon Composites ASA (OSE: HEX.OL) will be held on 17 April 2024 at 12:30 CEST at the company's offices in Korsegata 4B, Aalesund, Norway.



Please find attached the following documents:

The notice of Annual General Meeting including attendance/proxy forms and the Board of Directors' proposed resolutions for the Annual General Meeting

Recommendations from the Nomination Committee

The remuneration report 2023

Guidelines for remuneration of executive management 2024

All documents related to the Annual General Meeting, including the annual report 2023 are available at https://hexagongroup.com/annual-general-meeting-2024



For more information:

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Investor Relations & ESG, Hexagon Composites ASA

Email: [email protected]



About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hexagon-composites-asa/r/hexagon-composites-asa--notice-of-annual-general-meeting,c3950242

The following files are available for download: