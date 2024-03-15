Hexagon Composites ASA: Total Return Swap agreement extended

OSLO, Norway , March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon Composites refers to the Stock Exchange announcement from 29 June 2023 where a Total Return Swap ("TRS") agreement with the Company's Nordic banking partners was described. The TRS agreement has been extended to 31 March 2025 at the same terms and conditions.

Hexagon Composites' financial exposure in Hexagon Purus remains unchanged at 120,101,133 shares, equivalent to 43% of total shares while the ownership and voting rights are equal to approximately 38%.

For further information, please contact:

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Investor Relations & ESG, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 950 38 364 | [email protected]



Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | [email protected]



About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

