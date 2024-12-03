Hexagon Digital Wave launches Modal Acoustic Emission system for Type 3 gas distribution trailers

News provided by

Hexagon Composites ASA

Dec 03, 2024, 09:24 ET

CENTENNIAL, Colo, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon Digital Wave, a leading provider of innovative solutions for the compressed gas distribution industry, launches in-situ requalification of Type 3 gas distribution trailers, using its proprietary Modal Acoustic Emission (MAE) technology.  

As the only provider of in-situ MAE requalification, Hexagon Digital Wave has successfully used MAE technology to requalify over 750 Type 4 gas distribution trailers. The company is now extending its offering to gas distribution trailers using Type 3 cylinders, with services becoming available early in 2025.

MAE is a cutting-edge non-destructive testing (NDT) technique that can accurately detect and assess damage in composite materials, making it an ideal solution for the rigorous demands of the gas distribution industry. The track record of MAE demonstrates the effectiveness, scalability, and reliability of the technology.

Key benefits of MAE for Gas Distribution:

  • Advanced detection of damage: MAE can identify potential issues in composite materials before they escalate into critical failures.
  • Reduced downtime: In-situ requalification minimizes downtime and operational disruptions.
  • Enhanced safety: By ensuring the integrity of gas distribution equipment, MAE contributes to a safer working environment.
  • Department of Transportation/PHMSA and Transport Canada vetted and approved

By leveraging the power of MAE, Hexagon Digital Wave is poised to make a significant impact on gas distribution's safety and efficiency.

For more information:

Ryan C. Pennock, MAE Sales Manager, Hexagon Digital Wave
Telephone: 770 262 4719 | [email protected] 

About Hexagon Digital Wave

Hexagon Digital Wave, a subsidiary of Hexagon Composites ASA, is a manufacturer of Ultrasonic Examination (UE) cylinder testing equipment, Modal Acoustic Emission (MAE) testing equipment and a provider of associated inspection services. With applications worldwide, Hexagon Digital Wave serves government entities, academic institutes, and private clients in the compressed gas and pressure vessel industries. Learn more at www.hexagondigitalwave.com   

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hexagon-composites-asa/r/hexagon-digital-wave-launches-modal-acoustic-emission-system-for-type-3-gas-distribution-trailers,c4075189

SOURCE Hexagon Composites ASA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Hexagon Composites names Dr. Philipp Schramm as Chief Executive Officer

The Board of Directors of Hexagon Composites (OSE: HEX.OL) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Philipp Schramm as Chief Executive Officer,...

Hexagon Composites names Dr. Philipp Schramm as Chief Executive Officer

The Board of Directors of Hexagon Composites (OSE: HEX.OL) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Philipp Schramm as Chief Executive Officer,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Gas

Gas

Utilities

Utilities

Oil and Gas Discoveries

Oil and Gas Discoveries

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics