Hexagon Digital Wave launches Modal Acoustic Emission system for Type 3 gas distribution trailers

CENTENNIAL, Colo, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon Digital Wave, a leading provider of innovative solutions for the compressed gas distribution industry, launches in-situ requalification of Type 3 gas distribution trailers, using its proprietary Modal Acoustic Emission (MAE) technology.

As the only provider of in-situ MAE requalification, Hexagon Digital Wave has successfully used MAE technology to requalify over 750 Type 4 gas distribution trailers. The company is now extending its offering to gas distribution trailers using Type 3 cylinders, with services becoming available early in 2025.

MAE is a cutting-edge non-destructive testing (NDT) technique that can accurately detect and assess damage in composite materials, making it an ideal solution for the rigorous demands of the gas distribution industry. The track record of MAE demonstrates the effectiveness, scalability, and reliability of the technology.

Key benefits of MAE for Gas Distribution:

Advanced detection of damage: MAE can identify potential issues in composite materials before they escalate into critical failures.

Reduced downtime: In-situ requalification minimizes downtime and operational disruptions.

Enhanced safety: By ensuring the integrity of gas distribution equipment, MAE contributes to a safer working environment.

Department of Transportation/PHMSA and Transport Canada vetted and approved

By leveraging the power of MAE, Hexagon Digital Wave is poised to make a significant impact on gas distribution's safety and efficiency.

